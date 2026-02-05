Arab Finance: Egypt’s car market recorded a sharp rebound in 2025, with total vehicle sales rising 69.9% year on year (YoY) to about 173,800 units, according to data from the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

The recovery followed two years of stagnation and was supported by broad-based growth across segments.

Bus sales increased 53.6%, passenger car sales climbed 64.4%, and truck sales surged 108.4%, reflecting renewed demand and companies’ efforts to upgrade transport fleets after years of slowdown.

Despite the improvement, fully imported vehicles continued to outperform locally assembled cars.

Sales of imported vehicles grew 77.1% YoY, compared with 65% growth for locally assembled models, indicating that plans to localize the automotive industry remain at an early stage and have yet to translate fully into higher domestic production.

Industry experts said the rebound underscores strong underlying demand, though local supply chains have not yet been able to fully meet it.

They also pointed to the sharp rise in truck sales as evidence of fleet renewal across multiple sectors following a prolonged period of limited investment.

Passenger car sales received an additional boost toward the end of the year, supported by discounts and promotional offers introduced by dealers and distributors.