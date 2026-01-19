MUSCAT - Karwa Motors produced and supplied around 900 vehicles of various types to the local market in 2025, reinforcing Oman’s drive to build a domestic automotive manufacturing base and reduce reliance on vehicle imports.

Dr Ibrahim bin Ali al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Karwa Motors, said the achievement reflects the company’s strategy to establish a national automotive industry capable of meeting local demand while supporting industrial diversification.

School buses accounted for the bulk of production, with 822 units delivered under the national school vehicle replacement programme, in line with international safety standards and approved local regulations.

In addition, the company supplied 100 buses to public and private sector entities as part of integrated transport solutions designed for corporate operations and mass transit. Karwa Motors also delivered 30 specialised buses for the oil and gas sector, manufactured to meet stringent safety standards set by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

Dr Al Balushi said the deliveries demonstrate growing confidence in locally manufactured vehicles and underline the capability of Omani industry to deliver high-quality transport solutions.

As part of efforts to strengthen local supply chains, Karwa Motors signed four cooperation agreements with Omani companies to develop an integrated local supply ecosystem covering industrial components, technical services, and logistics.

The agreements aim to increase local content, improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce dependence on imports, and enable national companies to participate in specialised industrial value chains, supporting long-term sector sustainability.

Shahla bint Salem Al Zadjali, from Procurement and Logistics at Karwa Automotive, said the partnerships followed a detailed assessment of local suppliers’ capabilities and reflect the company’s commitment to building resilient supply chains and long-term strategic relationships with qualified national firms.

Karwa Motors said the agreements form part of its phased plan to localise knowledge, transfer technical expertise, and enhance the competitiveness of Omani automotive products in domestic and regional markets, in line with Oman Vision 2040.

