Muscat: Oman is set to witness a vibrant show of automotive innovation with the launch of Dragon Auto Fest 2026, a three-day, family-friendly festival showcasing the latest premium cars from

China’s leading auto manufacturers.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 March at Active Oman (Oman Automobile Association), Muscat, starting 7.00 pm onwards, making it an ideal post-Iftar destination during Ramadan.

A first-of-its-kind automotive festival in Oman, Dragon Auto Fest 2026 will feature an impressive lineup of premium sedans, SUVs, electric vehicles and hybrid models from some of China’s most prominent brands.

Visitors can look forward to new model launches and exclusive showcases, highlighting high-end design, advanced features and enhanced driving experiences.

Built around the theme “Dragon Power,” the festival represents strength, innovation and the rapid rise of Chinese automotive technologies, particularly in the EV and hybrid segments.

Attendees will be able to experience the future of mobility through interactive zones, VR simulations, expert consultations and Oman-specific previews and launches.

Beyond the automobiles, Dragon Auto Fest promises a lively and inclusive atmosphere with Ramadan-appropriate entertainment, dedicated family and play zones, dragon-themed photo booths, and a wide selection of international and local food stalls offering Iftar-inspired meals and beverages.

With free entry, ample parking and activities for all age groups, the festival aims to bring together car enthusiasts, families and the wider community, while supporting Oman’s growing automotive and leisure ecosystem.

Organised by Gulf Leaders Circle, in partnership with Times of Oman, Shabiba and Muscat Media Group, Dragon Auto Fest 2026 is set to become a must-visit annual fixture on Oman’s events calendar — blending innovation, culture and family entertainment under one roof.

For more info, contact: | +968 7847 1944

