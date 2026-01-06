LAS VEGAS - Lucid Group, Nuro and Uber on Monday unveiled a production-intent robotaxi, marking a key step ‍toward commercial ‍deployment for the autonomous vehicle partnership.

The unveiling at the CES technology ​conference in Las Vegas places the trio among a growing group of companies pursuing large-scale ⁠robotaxi deployment in the U.S., alongside Alphabet's Waymo and Elon Musk's Tesla among others.

The companies ⁠said on-road ‌testing began in December, led by Nuro using engineering prototypes supervised by safety operators, a move toward a planned robotaxi launch in ⁠the San Francisco Bay Area later this year.

The testing program combines real-world driving, closed-course testing and simulation to validate safety before commercial deployment. Production of the robotaxi is expected to begin later this year at Lucid's Arizona ⁠factory, pending final validation.

Uber, which sold ​its self-driving unit to Aurora Innovation in 2020, has since repositioned itself as a platform partner ‍for a slew of developers of self-driving technology. It has signed multiple deals to bring robotaxis ​onto its app rather than owning the technology outright.

For Lucid, the project represents a bid to diversify beyond consumer electric vehicles, as the luxury EV maker grapples with slowing demand in the U.S. EV market, heavy cash burn and intensifying competition. The company earlier in the day reported 2025 deliveries slightly above estimates, with production far outpacing sales.

The vehicle is based on Lucid's Gravity electric SUV and features a roof-mounted sensor "halo" integrating cameras, lidar and radar to provide 360-degree perception. ⁠Uber designed the in-cabin experience, which includes interactive screens ‌allowing riders to control climate, seating and entertainment, and contact support if needed.

The robotaxi uses Nuro's Level 4 autonomous system, capable of operating without human intervention ‌under defined conditions, ⁠and runs on Nvidia's DRIVE AGX Thor computing platform.

