MUSCAT: Karwa Motors has signed a cooperation agreement with Mwasalat to strengthen joint collaboration between the two sides in several areas of mutual interest.

The agreement aims to improve operational efficiency, exchange technical expertise, and develop operational solutions, in addition to supporting business sustainability and enhancing operational readiness.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ibrahim bin Ali al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Karwa Motors, and Eng Badr bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Chief Executive Officer of Mwasalat.

This comes as part of Karwa Motors’ strategy to enhance industrial and operational integration, and to expand cooperation in supply, technical services, and logistical support, in line with national directions to develop the industrial and transport sectors.

Karwa Motors affirmed that this step is part of its phased plan to expand strategic partnerships with leading national institutions and strengthen integration between the industrial and service sectors, supporting the development of an integrated industrial and operational ecosystem within Oman.

Dr Ibrahim al Balushi stated that the agreement represents an important strategic step within Karwa Motors’ journey to expand its institutional partnerships and enhance industrial and operational integration.

He added: “Cooperation with Mwasalat reflects our commitment to working with leading national institutions to develop practical and sustainable solutions, and to create added value for both the industrial and transport sectors, in line with the objectives of Oman’s future vision.”

Eng Badr bin Mohammed al Nadabi, said: “The signing of this cooperation agreement with Karwa Motors comes within the framework of Mwasalat’s ongoing commitment to developing the transport system in Oman, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting sustainability and innovation trends in the sector.

He affirmed that this cooperation serves as a platform for exchanging technical and operational expertise, and exploring smart future solutions that contribute to improving the quality of transport services in its various forms and raising operational efficiency, in line with the objectives of the transition toward more sustainable and flexible transport.

He added that strategic partnerships with specialised companies represent a fundamental pillar in developing the sector, enhancing its readiness for future requirements, and supporting national efforts aimed at building a modern transport ecosystem based on innovation and advanced technologies.”

