Doha - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Qatar Automobiles Company, Qatar’s Mitsubishi dealership, has announced the recall of Mitsubishi Pajero vehicle 2007-2016 models.

The recall is due to a possible defect in the airbag inflator, which may result in the airbag not functioning effectively if activated.

The ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through the following channels:Call Center: 16001;Email: [email protected];social media channels: @mociqatar; ormobile application: MOCIQatar.

