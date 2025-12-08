RIYADH — The Gulf states have decided to impose definitive anti-dumping duties on imports of automotive batteries originating in or exported from China and Malaysia.

The ministerial committee composed of the industry ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states has approved the recommendation issued by the GCC Standing Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade in this regard.

Director General of the Technical Secretariat for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade at the GCC General Secretariat Mahfouz bin Nasser Al-Ruqadi said that the decision was based on the findings of the investigation conducted by the Technical Secretariat in its capacity as the investigating authority representing the GCC states.

The measure applies to automotive starter batteries, namely lead-acid electric accumulators with separators, in rectangular or square form, used for starting piston engines.

Details of the decision imposing the duties are available in Issue No. 53 of the Official Bulletin of the Technical Secretariat Office for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade, accessible on the GCC General Secretariat website at https://www.gcc-sg.org/en/Pages/default.aspx.

