Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated Leoni Egypt’s new automotive wiring harness factory in Badr City, underscoring the government’s plans to expand local manufacturing and strengthen Egypt’s position in the global automotive supply chain, as per a statement.

The 14,000-square-meter factory, located on the Al-Rubiki Axis, was opened in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir, along with senior officials from investment, industrial development, and regulatory authorities, as well as leaders from Leoni Egypt and the global Leoni Group.

After unveiling the commemorative plaque, Madbouly reiterated that the automotive industry has become a top priority for the state.

Madbouly noted that Egypt has grown into a global hub for electrical wiring harness production, attracting major international manufacturers serving both conventional and electric vehicle markets. He described this as evidence of international confidence in the Egyptian economy and workforce, reflected in the expansion of several industrial projects in recent years.

The newly inaugurated Badr 4 factory is part of an expansion plan aimed at increasing production capacity in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry.

Leoni Egypt now employs nearly 6,000 engineers, technicians, and workers. He added that the company’s exports reached €240 million in 2024, making it the second-largest exporter among free-zone companies.

