Toyota Egypt Group has signed a cooperation agreement with Swiss-based Kardex Remstar, a provider of automated storage and retrieval systems, to introduce smart storage solutions to the Egyptian market, as per an emailed press release.

Under the agreement, Toyota Egypt will offer Kardex Remstar’s vertical lift module systems to its customers as part of its broader plan to expand its industrial and logistics solutions portfolio.

The partnership aligns with the group’s strategy to support operational efficiency across multiple sectors through the adoption of advanced and sustainable technologies.

Through this cooperation, customers will gain access to automated storage solutions designed to improve space utilization by up to 85%, while increasing picking speed and accuracy and reducing operating costs and energy consumption.

The systems are also intended to contribute to safer working conditions and more efficient warehouse operations.

Toyota Egypt Group will complement the technology offering with after-sales services in the local market, including technical support, maintenance, and the provision of genuine spare parts, with the aim of ensuring consistent system performance and operational continuity.

Kardex Remstar has more than 125 years of experience in automation and vertical storage solutions, alongside digital inventory management systems.

The company serves industrial, logistics, and distribution clients worldwide and is active in supporting automation initiatives within global supply chains.

