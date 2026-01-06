Doha - Qatar’s trade and logistics activity remained strong in December 2025, with the General Authority of Customs (GAC) reporting high volumes of cargo movement and customs declarations across the country’s ports.

The latest statistics published on its social media portals, highlight the efficiency and scale of Qatar’s integrated land, air, and sea trade infrastructure. According to the data, air cargo accounted for the largest share of total cargo handled, reaching 568,658 tonnes during the month.

The continued strength of air freight reflects Qatar’s strategic role in global supply chains, supported by Hamad International Airport and Qatar Airways Cargo’s extensive network, which facilitates the movement of high-value and time-sensitive goods between major international markets.

Land cargo movements totalled 21,423 tonnes in December, indicating steady activity through Qatar’s land ports. Land freight remains an essential component of the national logistics system, supporting regional trade and the steady supply of goods to the domestic market.

In addition, sea cargo volumes reached 17,810 tonnes during the month, underlining the importance of maritime trade to Qatar’s economy. Hamad Port continues to serve as a key gateway for containerised and bulk cargo, complementing air and land transport modes and strengthening supply chain resilience.

Beyond the cargo volumes, customs processing activity remained high. The GAC reported that 607,891 customs declarations were processed across all ports in December 2025. This reflects sustained levels of import, export, and transit activity, as well as the effectiveness of customs clearance procedures.

Officials attribute the strong performance to ongoing digital transformation efforts through the Al Nadeeb system, which integrates all customs operations into a single electronic platform.

The system has enhanced risk management, reduced clearance times, and improved coordination between customs authorities and the private sector.

The December figures also reflect Qatar’s broader economic strategy to strengthen trade facilitation, support business activity, and maintain supply chain stability amid global economic uncertainties.

Despite challenges such as shifting trade dynamics and geopolitical pressures, Qatar’s customs and logistics operations have continued to function efficiently.

Officials also stress that GAC is expected to further expand digital services, adopt advanced inspection technologies, and enhance international cooperation. These initiatives are aimed at reinforcing Qatar’s position as a competitive and reliable hub for regional and global trade.

The December 2025 statistics underscore the central role of customs in supporting economic activity.

