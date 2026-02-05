Muscat: Asyad Group has successfully completed the transportation and installation of an ultra-heavy pressurised cryogenic tank, underscoring its capabilities in specialised industrial logistics and end-to-end project execution.

The 115-metric-ton cargo was transported by Asyad’s team in India over a distance of more than 1,500 kilometres by road from northern India to Mumbai Port. From there, the unit was shipped in break-bulk mode to its final destination in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The final phase of the operation was led by Asyad’s team in Saudi Arabia, which ensured full regulatory compliance through detailed road surveys and the efficient coordination of permit approvals, facilitating smooth clearance and transport from port to site.

In addition to transportation, Asyad’s technical specialists oversaw the on-site installation of the tank, carrying out precision jacking and skidding operations to position the unit securely on its foundation.

The successful completion of the project reflects Asyad Group’s commitment to operational excellence and supports its strategic expansion in the specialised industrial logistics sector.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

