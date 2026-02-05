WareOne co-founder and chief executive officer Sheikh Khalifa al-Thani and Nakul Gupta, chief operating officer, outline the benefits of flexible logistics

Qatar's logistics sector is all set to undergo transformation with WareOne, the country's "first Airbnb for warehouses", introducing 'pay as you use' concept, which could cut storage costs by as much as 30%, especially for small businesses.

Within 11 months of commencing its operations, the country's first digital on-demand logistics platform has already expanded its network to 25 plus partners across warehousing, fulfillment and delivery segments and has been serving more than 40 customers across Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.

"Most logistics companies of today still operate in a traditional manner. However, on the other hand, businesses are developing way faster, demand is fluctuating and there is a high speed increase in sales channels and logistics. Therefore flexibility became customers' number one priority," WareOne co-founder and chief executive officer Sheikh Khalifa al-Thani told the Web Summit, which concluded Wednesday.

The limited digitalisation across warehouse, fleet management, transportation and fulfillment centre led to less control and visibility as well as hidden inefficiency and a poor customer experience, he said.

This gap between what the markets expects and what the current logistics system is providing translates as 20% to 30% higher costs in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) compared with the mature market, according to him.

Sheikh Khalifa said a logistic ecosystem that is fragmented, disconnected and not digitalised is difficult to scale as long as the ecosystem still works in silos, which is the Gulf's biggest logistics challenge.

WearOne, which has 3PL license, is Qatar's first digital on-demand logistics platform and built for how modern businesses operate in the GCC, according to Nakul Gupta, its chief operating officer.

Terming "solution is simple in concept but very powerful in execution"; he said imagine an "Airbnb for warehousing", where small businesses can search and discover and book storage spaces on demand. "They pay only for what they use without any long-term commitments," he added.

"We are integrating warehousing, fulfillment and transportation into one system. We are trying to turn the logistics from a fixed capital-heavy model to a flexible usage-based service that aligns with the growing business needs," he said, adding it allows customers to book, pay, manage and track the movement of their goods on a real-time basis through a single customer dashboard.

In the backend, WareOne digitise every step of warehousing, fulfillment and distribution, where one connects with multiple service providers through their APIs, coordinated by a 24-7 control tower, thus ensuring real-time visibility, reliability and seamless execution across the entire network, Gupta said.

"We are uniquely combining our real operational depth with digital capability to build the backbone of flexible logistics in the GCC," according to him.

The global on demand warehousing market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating a market valuation of about $360bn by 2033.

