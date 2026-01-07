Doha, Qatar: Qatar witnessed more than 3,800 transactions through its Land Transport Sector in the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year showing that the sector has become a key enabler of the Qatari economy.

Nearly 3,884 transactions were conducted through its Land Transport Sector in the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2025, Ministry of Transport (MoT) revealed in a post on its X account, yesterday. This shows a rise of 16.2 percent on year-on-year basis when compared to same period in 2024 and 13.2 percent on quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis when compared to third quarter of 2025.

The data further showed that in the fourth quarter of last year, out of the total 3,884 transactions; 1,097 dealt with land transport planning, 1,047 were related to land transport licensing, 942 transactions to road affairs, and 798 to public transport affairs. The main services of the land transport sector include railway safety, bust stop relocation, bus service, road defects detection, safety on roads, directional signs, building permit requests, traffic impact studies, approval of land transport network planning cases.

The services also include issuing preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, land transport activities, and car rental business activities.

Qatar has continued its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In a recent post on social handle, Ministry of Transport highlighted the key milestones of the transport sector in 2025. The Qatar Bicycle Master Plan takes into consideration the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3) by prioritises a high quality of life by benefiting from Qatar’s advanced transportation infrastructure by increasing utilisation and efficiency and accelerating the transition to more sustainable mobility options.

The comprehensive plan includes 4,400 km of cycling tracks and 500 specially designed safe intersections to encourage cycling.

This effort is also aligned with the pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the initiatives outlined in the Transportation Master Plan for Qatar (TMPQ 2050).

MoT Strategy 2025-2030 is based on a clear vision, an integrated secure, resilient, and sustainable transport ecosystem. The mission is to drive the development of the transport ecosystem towards high logistic efficiency, supporting the pillars of Qatar National Vision, the Ministry stated in a post on its social media handle.

The Ministry’s strategy features an ambitious roadmap focused on developing the transportation and mobility industry in Qatar and enhancing its role in economic growth, sustainability, and innovation.

The strategy stems from the Qatar National Vision 2030 and is aligned with the MOT’s endeavors to achieve the goals of the Third National Development Strategy by developing a world-class infrastructure that places the country in an advanced position globally in terms of logistics performance, digital transformation, and smart mobility innovation.

It includes 125 projects stemming from 42 initiatives, with active participation from the private sector at a rate of up to 40 percent, which enhances economic diversification, deepens development partnerships and contributes to raising the efficiency of implementing future projects.

It focuses on improving the public transport system through 17 quality initiatives that contribute to providing reliable and environmentally friendly services that serve different segments of society and give priority to innovation and building national capabilities through specialised training programs and technology development projects.

