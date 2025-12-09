ABU DHABI - A UAE National Taxi company specialising in autonomous mobility, Lumo, announced the launch of a premium autonomous robotaxi fleet for Abu Dhabi in partnership with Mercedes-Benz and Momenta, a world pioneer in autonomous driving AI.

Powered by Momenta’s L4 autonomous driving system and built on the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, this collaboration introduces the industry’s first scalable premium robotaxi model based on a mass-production luxury platform.

Commercial operations are planned to begin in Abu Dhabi next year, with future deployment into additional international markets.

This strategic collaboration brings together three distinguished mobility innovators, united by a shared vision for the future of intelligent transportation.

“This partnership between Mercedes, Momenta, and Lumo reflects the highest standards of engineering and autonomous intelligence. Bringing these strengths together here in the UAE is no coincidence - the nation offers the ideal environment to test, refine, and showcase the future of mobility. Nowhere else in the world provides the same clarity of vision, speed of execution, and commitment to innovation," said Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai as Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs.

Joerg Burzer, Chief Technology Officer of Mercedes-Benz AG, said, “Today, in partnership with Momenta and Lumo, we are redefining the future mobility benchmark by creating premium robotaxis. We are committed to perfectly blending safety with comfort and sophistication, setting a new standard for global intelligent transportation.”

Xudong Cao, CEO of Momenta, said, “This tripartite collaboration deeply integrates Mercedes-Benz’s century of engineering excellence, Momenta’s cutting-edge AI technology, and Lumo’s outstanding local operational capabilities. The robotaxi service, powered by Momenta’s R6 reinforcement learning model, is dedicated to delivering a new smart mobility experience that combines safety with premium quality.”