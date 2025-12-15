Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Emirates NBD Bank to enhance cooperation in the investment sector, according to a statement.

Both sides aim to promote available opportunities in Egypt, both locally and internationally, while strengthening the investment climate to achieve economic development goals.

Hossam Heiba, CEO of GAFI, signed the agreement with Amr El-Shafei, CEO of Emirates NBD Egypt.

Under the agreement, GAFI will provide the required data on investment legislation, priority sectors, and available opportunities to ensure comprehensive services for investors.

GAFI will also facilitate communication between investors and the bank, guaranteeing a smooth and efficient investment experience.

Meanwhile, the two parties will conduct sectoral studies to identify promising opportunities and support investment decision-making.

On his part, Heiba pointed out that this cooperation will open up broad horizons for building new partnerships and translating the agreement’s provisions into practical results that contribute to supporting the Egyptian economy and attracting more investments.

From the bank’s side, El-Shafei noted that the MoU presents a comprehensive framework for delivering high-quality services to investors, enhancing communication with GAFI, and organizing promotional meetings and events.

He elaborated that this will boost confidence in the Egyptian economy and stimulate the flow of new investments.

The bank's CEO added that the bank will also offer major opportunities in several regional and international markets, such as the Gulf, China, India, Türkiye, and Singapore, as part of efforts to open new horizons and attract more high-quality investments.