MUSCAT - Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has announced that all companies listed on its Main and Parallel markets have achieved full compliance with mandatory Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainability disclosure requirements in 2025.

The milestone marks a significant step in the development of Oman’s capital market and reflects growing alignment with the expectations of local and international institutional investors. It also demonstrates the readiness of listed companies to adopt global best practices in ESG reporting, enhancing transparency, governance and investor confidence.

MSX introduced ESG standards to strengthen the competitiveness of Oman’s capital market and attract foreign investment, while supporting national commitments such as achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and advancing economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040.

The achievement builds on a multi-year transformation that began in 2022, when MSX, in coordination with GCC exchanges, unified sustainability and governance indicators. In 2023, MSX published Oman’s first ESG reporting guide and launched a digital disclosure platform to support structured and consistent reporting.

Between 2023 and 2024, reporting was voluntary, allowing companies to develop internal ESG capabilities. Participation rose steadily, signalling growing awareness ahead of mandatory implementation in 2025.

With full compliance now achieved, MSX is positioned as a forward-looking, sustainability-aligned marketplace capable of supporting new financial instruments, expanding its investor base and attracting global capital focused on responsible investment.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).