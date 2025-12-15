Muscat: Due to the continuous flow of clouds, Musandam Governorate is experiencing intermittent rains, sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms.

Heavy rains were reported in the Khasab wilayat in Musandam Governorate earlier on Sunday, as indicated in the latest forecast from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, which indicated that the atmosphere of the Sultanate of Oman will be affected by a trough of low pressure accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, including thunderstorms at times, between December 13 and 20.

Sunday and Monday, December 14-15:

Cloud cover and formation over Musandam Governorate with a chance of scattered rainfall, which may be thundery at times (10-25 mm).

The effects will also continue over Al Buraimi, North and South Al Batinah Governorates, with a chance of scattered rainfall, including thunderstorms, at times (5-15 mm).

There is a possibility of flash floods in some areas due to active northwesterly winds.

Tuesday to Thursday, December 16-18:

Formation of cumulus clouds and scattered rainfall, sometimes thunderstorms, over the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, and South Al Batinah.

Possibility of flash floods in wadis with continued active northwesterly winds

(10-30 knots).

Friday to Saturday, December 19-20

Formation of cumulus clouds and scattered rainfall, sometimes thunderstorms, over most of the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

Possibility of flash floods in wadis and valleys with continued active northwesterly winds (10-30 knots).

The Civil Aviation Authority urged everyone to take precautions during rainfall, flash floods, and reduced horizontal visibility, to check sea conditions before venturing out.

