Bahrain - Tamkeen has approved a new strategy for 2026-2030 that aims to empower national talent and expand opportunities for professional development, alongside supporting private sector enterprises through initiatives that contribute to economic growth.

Prime Minister’s Court Minister and Tamkeen board of directors chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa yesterday underscored the important role of the private sector in supporting economic growth and development in Bahrain.

Tamkeen’s new strategy was approved at a meeting of its board of directors, chaired by Shaikh Isa.

Effective co-operation between the public and private sectors is essential for implementing national plans and advancing the comprehensive development process, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Shaikh Isa said.

Shaikh Isa directed a review of all Tamkeen programmes to ensure alignment with the new strategic priorities and to increase their impact on the private sector, in support of national economic growth.

