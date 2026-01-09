KUWAIT CITY: As of 2025, the total trade volume between Türkiye and Kuwait increased by 52% compared to the previous year, reaching approximately 1.08 billion US dollars. We take great pride in surpassing the one-billion-dollar threshold for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.E. Tuba Nur Sönmez, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the State of Kuwait, highlighted the remarkable growth in trade relations between the two countries, noting that this achievement reflects the strengthening partnership and mutual confidence between Türkiye and Kuwait. She emphasized that the steady rise in bilateral trade marks an important milestone in economic cooperation and opens new avenues for future collaboration. Furthermore, Türkiye’s exports to Kuwait rose by 58% in 2025, amounting to 887 million dollars, while Kuwait’s exports to Türkiye grew by 29%, reaching 195 million dollars. The Ambassador expressed confidence that these figures can be multiplied in a short period, noting that Türkiye’s construction, defense, and tourism sectors offer highly attractive opportunities for Kuwaiti investors. The Embassy stands ready to provide all necessary support, guidance, and facilitation to Kuwaiti business leaders and investors.

The recent momentum in bilateral trade and investment relations has been strongly driven by the increase in high-level visits between Türkiye and Kuwait. During President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Kuwait last October, both leaderships reached a clear consensus to further expand the trade volume. Initial results of these efforts are now beginning to materialize. Currently, more than 400 Kuwaiti companies operate in Türkiye, while approximately 50 Turkish firms – particularly in the construction sector – are active in Kuwait, where they play a significant role in infrastructure projects.

On the investment front, notable progress has also been achieved. A delegation from the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye conducted a visit to Kuwait on 29–30 September 2025. Following meetings with various institutions, the Embassy hosted an Investment Reception bringing together Kuwaiti investors and business leaders with Turkish officials.

Such events will continue to be organized in the future. Additionally, the 11th round of the Joint Economic Commission meeting will be held in Türkiye this year to comprehensively address bilateral trade issues. At the end of this month, a Türkiye–Kuwait Business Forum and B2B meetings are also scheduled to take place in cooperation with MÜSİAD and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with pre-registration already open. To conclude, Ambassador Sönmez reaffirmed her belief that these growing partnerships will continue to expand, serving as a model for other countries and reinforcing the strong economic ties between Türkiye and Kuwait.

