Muscat: Oman Meteorology stated that the latest weather charts and numerical forecasts indicate that the Sultanate of Oman will be affected by scattered rainfall of varying intensity on Wednesday and Thursday over the coastal governorates overlooking the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

The rainfall is expected to extend to parts of North al Sharqiyah and al Dakhiliyah governorates and may lead to the flow of wadis.

