MUSCAT: Dima W'attayeen recorded the highest temperature in the Sultanate of Oman during the past 24 hours, reaching 30.6 °C, according to data released by the Oman Meteorology on Monday. Qarn Alam followed closely with a maximum temperature of 30.5 °C, while Bahla registered 29.9 °C.

Al Rustaq recorded 29.6 °C, and both al Mudhaibi and Nakhal saw temperatures of 29.4 °C. Meanwhile, Al Awabi and Bidbid each recorded highs of 29.3 °C, while Nizwa reached 29.2 °C. Fahud reported a maximum temperature of 29.1 °C, and Ibra recorded 28.9 °C.

The Met Office noted that all readings were taken from its official meteorological stations across the Sultanate. On the other hand, Jabel Shams recorded the lowest temperature during the past 24 hours, reaching 3.7 °C.

Other areas also experienced notably cool conditions, particularly in higher and inland areas. Jabel Harem recorded 6.0 °C, while Saiq registered 8.8 °C.

Temperatures in Muqshin and Haima dropped to 9.5 °C and 9.6 °C, respectively. In Al Dhahirah Governorate, Yanqul recorded 10.6 °C, while Thumrait in Dhofar Governorate saw a low of 10.5 °C. Qumayra registered 11.7 °C, followed by Mahout at 12.0 °C, Al Qabil at 12.2 °C, and Ibra at 12.6 °C.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).