Doha: Weather, inshore, until 6pm on Tuesday will be hazy to misty at places at first, relatively cold daytime with some clouds and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds with chance of light rain at places at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting to 19 knot at places at first.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting to 20 knot at places.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet at places at times, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet rising to 6 feet at places at times.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 10/3 kilometers or less at places at first. Offshore it will be 05 to 9 kilometers.



Place - Temperatures (Min-Max)

Doha - 14°C | 23°C

Mesaieed - 11°C | 22°C

Wakrah - 13°C | 22°C

Al Khor - 11°C | 21°C

Ruwais - 16°C | 20°C

Dukhan - 14°C | 18°C

Abu Samra - 11°C | 20°C

