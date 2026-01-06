Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a weather forecast indicating that Oman is set to be affected by varying intensities of rain over the coming 48 hours. According to the latest meteorological maps and numerical predictions, scattered rainfall of varying heaviness is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather system is projected to impact coastal governorates overlooking the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea, with the reach of the rain extending to parts of the North Sharqiyah and Dakhliyah governorates. Authorities have noted that the anticipated precipitation may lead to the flow of wadis in the affected regions.

