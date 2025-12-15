Arab Finance: Palm Hills Development Company inked an agreement with Marriott International to develop a new luxury hotel in Cairo, according to a press release.

The St. Regis Hotel & Residences Palm Hills Cairo is expected to feature 150 luxury guestrooms, 50 serviced apartments, and 150 branded residences.

This strategic collaboration aligns with the EGX-listed company’s commitment to advancing Egypt’s tourism sector and shaping fully integrated communities.

Palm Hills introduces one of the world’s most prestigious hospitality brands to West Cairo in line with its strategy to position Egypt as a leading destination for luxury tourism, investment, and exceptional living.

Yasseen Mansour, Chairman and Group CEO of Palm Hills, stated: “With the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum and its positive impact on tourism and cultural development, this partnership supports national plans to develop Egypt’s tourism infrastructure.”

He noted: “It also improves the level of hospitality by offering integrated hotel experiences that strengthen Egypt’s international position and attract foreign investment that supports the sector’s growth.”

“We are expanding our hospitality offerings in a sustainable way, with plans to add up to 3,000 hotel rooms in the coming years. This reflects our commitment to building a strong hospitality platform that meets future market needs and contributes to Egypt’s economic development.” Mansour added.

Hazem Badran, Group CO-CEO and Managing Director of Palm Hills, commented: “Extending our relationship with Marriott International reflects Palm Hills’ unwavering commitment to supporting the growth of Egypt’s tourism sector — a vital pillar of national economic development.

The launch will attract visitors, investment, and global attention, setting new standards for tourism-driven development that anchors Egypt’s position on the regional and global tourism map.

In the first nine months of 2025, Palm Hills recorded 50.6% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest at EGP 3.543 billion.