Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal ‍Reserve's interest rate ‍cut, but gains were capped by the central bank's cautious tone ​on policy trajectory.

The Fed's latest projections, released after the two-day policy meeting, indicated that the median ⁠official still expects only one 25-basis-point rate cut in 2026, unchanged from the September forecast. Policymakers continue ⁠to balance ‌evidence of a softening labour market with concerns of persistent inflation.

Adding to the uncertainty, the recent prolonged U.S. government shutdown has disrupted data ⁠releases, pushing the critical November jobs report to December 16 and the latest inflation numbers to December 18. Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Gulf ⁠central banks cut key interest ​rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, mirroring the move by the Fed. Dubai's main share index gained ‍0.4%, helped by a 2.6% rise in top lender Emirates NBD.

The market remains backed by solid fundamentals ​and a strong growth rate, which could be further bolstered by the recent interest rate cut, said Milad Azar, market analyst at XTB MENA.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.3% higher. The Qatari benchmark advanced 0.9%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar rising 1.6%. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index, however, eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.7% fall in major oil producer Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors shifted focus back to Russia-Ukraine peace talks and monitored potential fallout from a U.S. seizure of a sanctioned ⁠oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. Crude prices are ‌hovering near multi-month lows, putting pressure on the fiscal balances of oil-dependent Gulf nations through lower revenues.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.1%.

Saudi eased 0.1% to Arabia 10,716

Abu Dhabi added ‌0.3% to 10,006

Dubai gained 0.4% ⁠to 6,100

Qatar climbed 0.9% to 10,903

Egypt fell 0.1% to 42,034

Bahrain rose 0.4% to 2,058

Oman was flat at 5,949

Kuwait was up 0.5% to 9,701

(Reporting by ⁠Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Sahal Muhammed)