Billionaire Elon Musk ‍on Wednesday hinted ‍at a possible SpaceX initial public ​offering in a social media exchange with Ars Technica ⁠space journalist Eric Berger, following reports of a possible ⁠listing of the ‌rocket maker in 2026.

"As usual, Eric is accurate," Musk said, in reply ⁠to Berger's post saying "Here's why I think SpaceX is going public soon," that linked his Ars Technica article on SpaceX's plans to go ⁠public.

Reuters and others reported ​on Tuesday that SpaceX was looking to raise more than $25 billion ‍through an IPO in 2026, a move that could ​boost the rocket-maker's valuation to more than $1 trillion.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The California-based company ranks as the world's second most-valuable private startup after ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according to data from Crunchbase.

SpaceX going public at the reported valuation would represent the second-richest completed IPO ⁠in history, after Saudi Aramco’s ‌blockbuster $1.7 trillion listing in 2019.

Reuters earlier reported that SpaceX has started discussions with banks about launching ‌the ⁠offering around June or July next year.

