The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) is heading into what market officials and analysts expect to be one of its strongest investment years, with preparations underway to list around eight new companies in 2026, mainly from the medical and tourism sectors, EGX's Chairman Islam Azzam told Al Arabiya Business.

Experts anticipate that the coming year could mark the most active period for initial public offerings in the market’s history.

Azzam said that the market delivered record performance in 2025, with total market capitalization rising 42% year on year (YoY).

He added that cumulative growth since mid-2022 has reached 390%, underscoring the exchange’s growing appeal to both local and foreign investors.

According to Azzam, the number of registered investors climbed to 276,000, representing a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

He noted that the expansion of mobile trading has played a key role in drawing younger participants into the market.

He also said that the EGX has met the qualitative criteria required by the FTSE Russell to be classified as a developed market.

Azzam explained that the exchange’s transition into a joint-stock company is expected to accelerate the rollout of more advanced trading tools, including derivatives, market makers, and short selling, which are scheduled for implementation in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

In parallel, 55% of listed companies have agreed to extend trading hours in an effort to boost flexibility and market activity.

