SINGAPORE/HANOI - Vietnamese electric-vehicle taxi operator ‍GSM, part of the Vingroup stable of companies, plans to list in Hong Kong in what could be the first IPO ​in the city by a firm from the Southeast Asian nation, two sources said.

GSM, officially known as Green and Smart Mobility JSC, is targeting a valuation of $2 billion ⁠to $3 billion in the initial public offering that could take place in late 2026 to early 2027, the sources said.

One of the sources added that GSM aimed to ⁠raise ‌at least $200 million and the other said the valuation would include debt. Both declined to be identified as the information is confidential.

The IPO plan, which is still tentative and could be shelved, would mark Vingroup's second overseas listing after electric-vehicle maker VinFast's Nasdaq IPO ⁠in 2023.

GSM has held preliminary talks with potential advisers about the IPO and could appoint them as early as the first quarter of 2026, the sources said.

Vingroup, which handles communications for GSM and VinFast, declined to comment on the IPO plan.

Founded in 2023 by Vingroup and VinFast head Pham Nhat Vuong, GSM operates Vietnam's largest all-electric taxi fleet under the Xanh SM brand and uses VinFast vehicles exclusively.

The strategy has bolstered VinFast's ⁠domestic sales while enabling GSM to scale up without ​relying on third-party suppliers. VinFast's sales to GSM accounted for 26% of its total by the third quarter of 2025, down from 72% in 2023.

While Vuong has previously expressed his intention ‍to pursue an overseas listing for GSM, this is the first time indications about a potential destination, size, valuation and timeline are being detailed.

The sources said the IPO's timeline could be adjusted based on ​market conditions and corporate strategy.

The second source said a listing in Hong Kong would offer deeper liquidity and stronger investor appetite for EV and mobility plays, versus Singapore or Nasdaq where VinFast faced liquidity challenges.

VinFast, listed on Nasdaq since 2023, has struggled with thin liquidity tied to a small free float.

If successful, a Hong Kong listing would fund GSM's regional growth, strengthen its position in Southeast Asia's competitive market, and ease financial pressures on Vingroup and Vuong as VinFast continues its costly expansion and development efforts.

INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

The potential Hong Kong IPO could tap into a resurgent market. Hong Kong dominated Asian equity capital markets with about $75 billion raised so far this year, more than triple last year's tally and the highest since 2021, according to LSEG data.

Hong Kong has also been stepping up efforts to attract overseas issuers, with HKEX CEO Bonnie Chan saying in June the exchange is seeking to woo Southeast Asia and Middle ⁠East firms in particular for second listings.

A listing would follow ride-hailing majors such as Uber , ‌Lyft, Grab and Indonesia's GoTo . GSM's closest rival in Vietnam is Grab.

GSM held about 40% of Vietnam's ride-hailing market in the first quarter of this year, versus Grab's 32%, data from Indian research firm Mordor Intelligence showed. A separate survey by Rakuten Insight, however, estimated Grab's share at 55%, and GSM at 35%.

Vingroup ‌did not share ⁠financial details of GSM but said the company continued to demonstrate strong momentum and reinforce its market-leading position.

GSM has expanded into Laos, Indonesia and the Philippines, and is ⁠exploring an entry into India.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)