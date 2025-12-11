BlackRock has sold ‍a 7.1% in Spanish ‍gas utility Naturgy for around 1.7 billion euros ($1.99 billion) ​through an accelerated bookbuild placement managed by JPMorgan, the firm said on Thursday.

The ⁠transaction leaves BlackRock with around a 11.42% stake in Naturgy after completing the ⁠accelerated placement ‌of 68,825,911 shares at a price of 24.75 euros per share.

That represents a discount of around 5.4% to Wednesday's closing ⁠price of 26.16 euros per share. At 09:21 a.m. (0821 GMT), Naturgy shares were down 5% at 24.86 euros, the worst performers on Spain's Ibex-35 blue-chip index.

BlackRock became a shareholder in Naturgy through ⁠its 2024 acquisition of Global Infrastructure ​Partners (GIP), which had previously invested in the utility.

After selling the stake, BlackRock will be ‍the company's fourth-largest shareholder, after Spanish holding company Criteria, which holds an almost 24% stake. ​Private equity company CVC holds 18.6% and Australian fund IFM has a 15.2% stake.

"The transaction closes the door to the possible entry of a new shareholder into the company and paves the way for CVC's future exit," Sabadell said in a note to clients.

The transaction, which is expected to increase Naturgy's free float toward its target of around 25%, follows a period of strong performance for the company, which has reported record earnings ⁠of around 2 billion euros annually over ‌the past two years.

The company has benefited from increased output from its combined-cycle plants, which have operated more hours since an April 28 grid ‌outage, enhancing ⁠supply security and helping avoid widespread disconnections.

($1 = 0.8555 euros)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero and ⁠Emma Pinedo. Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)