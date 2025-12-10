Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday as ‍investors awaited remarks ‍from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for policy clues. As of Wednesday, ​markets are almost fully pricing in a 25-basis-point interest rate cut following the U.S. central bank's ⁠two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, despite the committee being more divided than it ⁠has been ‌in years.

The Fed's stance holds implications for Gulf economies, where most currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, making it an anchor for ⁠regional monetary stability. Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index gained 0.3%, with ACWA Power Company gaining 4%.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco eased 0.1%. The Fed meeting will be especially important for the guidance it offers on monetary policy and economic ⁠projections for the year ahead, ​said Daniel Takieddine, co-founder and CEO, Sky Links Capital Group.

"If the Fed signals readiness for further rate ‍cuts next year, it would likely have a positive impact on GCC economies and corporate earnings. Consequently, ​the Saudi market may find further support following the decision."

Dubai's main share index gained 0.5%, led by a 2.7% rise in top lender Emirates NBD. In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%. The Qatari benchmark lost 0.1%. The Abu Dhabi stock market continues to face headwinds from lower oil prices and a negative outlook for the crude market heading into 2026, said Takieddine.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - held steady after falling about 1% in the previous session, as investors watched for ⁠progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and awaited a decision ‌on U.S. interest rates. Crude prices are hovering near multi-month lows, putting pressure on the fiscal balances of oil-dependent Gulf nations through lower revenues.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's ‌blue-chip index ⁠added 0.3%.

Saudi Arabia gained 0.3% to 10,726

Abu Dhabi eased 0.1% to 9,981

Dubai was up 0.5% to 6,076

Qatar added 0.3% to 10,807

Egypt rose 0.3% to 42,053

Bahrain edged 0.1% higher to 2,051

Oman lost 0.2% to 5,947

Kuwait firmed 0.1% to 9,654

(Reporting by Ateeq ⁠Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Leroy Leo)