ADI Foundation, the Abu Dhabi-based blockchain project, returned this year to Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the same event at which it announced its establishment last year as an Abu Dhabi–based entity dedicated to building blockchain infrastructure that enables governments and institutions to accelerate the growth of digital economies.

Andrey Lazorenko, Chief Executive Officer of ADI Foundation, told the Emirates News Agency ((WAM) on the sidelines of the ADFW's activities that the organisation had moved in only one year “from concept to execution”, highlighting its role in developing a globally advanced digital infrastructure.

Lazorenko explained that Abu Dhabi Finance Week provides a global platform to showcase the progress achieved by ADI Foundation, including the launch of the ADI Chain's Mainnet, designed specifically for governments and institutions. The network now operates with partners in more than 20 countries and 50 institutions, alongside ADI’s expanding portfolio of national-level pilot projects in various countries, which he described as representing “a different concept of blockchain technology”.

He noted the new strategic partnerships announced during the week aimed at integrating ADI Chain with global financial institutions to advance real-world applications of blockchain, regulated stablecoins and institutional digital finance, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a global hub for regulated digital assets.

Lazorenko affirmed that the UAE has transitioned “from early experimentation to building one of the most advanced environments for digital assets and web 3 technologies”. He highlighted the significance of ADI Foundation'ss headquarters at Abu Dhabi Global Market, the first jurisdiction in the world to adopt a dedicated legislative framework for digital assets, rules for currency-referenced tokens and a pioneering framework for distributed ledger technology entities, which provides regulatory clarity and national-level confidence.

He added that the UAE, with its economic stability, world-class infrastructure and strategic position between East and West, has become a global leader in sovereign blockchain development, digital asset regulation and the advancement of web 3 policies.

Lazorenko said ADI Foundation’s role is to translate future-oriented policy into scalable, practical systems, whether through a dirham-backed stablecoin or through compliant frameworks for asset tokenisation and cross-border payments.

He confirmed that ADI Foundation is working within an ambitious vision that aims to onboard one billion people into the digital economy by 2030, including preparing national talent capable of deploying large-scale digital systems through the FutureTech 4.0 Academy.

On how to reach one billion people, Lazorenko said the organisation mainly works with governments and major institutions, noting that 1.4 billion people worldwide still lack basic financial infrastructure.

He pointed to the strength of ADI Foundation’s network with Sirius International Holding and IHC, which provides access to more than 90 entities that can integrate blockchain into their operations, in addition to wide-scale national projects across sectors such as energy, real estate and digital identity, as well as cooperation with global financial institutions to enhance real-world applications of blockchain, regulated stablecoins and digital finance in emerging markets.

He emphasised that these partnerships help reduce government adoption risks, fund pilot projects and support social-impact initiatives on ADI Chain, providing a clear pathway to expand from hundreds of millions to one billion users.

Lazorenko said ADI Chain is designed specifically to meet the needs of governments and institutions that require extensive, scalable digital infrastructure aligned with local policies, making it ideal for national digital identity, government records and public services that rely on trust, auditability and regulatory compliance.

He explained that the dirham-backed stablecoin, developed by IHC and First Abu Dhabi Bank within the UAE’s regulatory framework, will be a flagship project on ADI Chain. It aims to overcome the limitations of traditional payment systems and provide fast, secure and low-cost payments for individuals, businesses and cross-border transactions, while maintaining monetary and regulatory sovereignty.

On skills development, Lazorenko stressed that digital infrastructure has no value without human infrastructure. He noted that the FutureTech 4.0 platform, developed in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Global Market and leading international universities, aims to train more than 10,000 specialists in web 3, regulation, development, operations and policy.