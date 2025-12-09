The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) saw the introduction of 17 securities during the 2025, reflecting its strength, attractiveness, and the confidence of investors.

Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, Group CEO of ADX, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Finance Week that the market is preparing to list two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tomorrow, which will raise the total number of securities listed this year to 19.

These two funds represent the first dual listings between ADX and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), as they will be traded simultaneously on both markets—an unprecedented step that opens the door to a new phase of connectivity between Abu Dhabi’s markets and global markets.

Al Nuaimi spoke about ADX’s performance in 2025, stressing that the year has been exceptional and that the market has continued to achieve rising growth across its various indicators in recent months.

He noted that the average daily trading value recorded growth of nearly 10% compared to last year, and that the market also witnessed a significant expansion in the number of listings—whether companies, investment funds, or debt instruments.

In response to a question about foreign investment activity in 2025, Al Nuaimi said foreign investment volumes also increased by about 7%, and that foreign investors accounted for around 40% of market trading. He said this reflects three main points: the strength of Abu Dhabi’s economy and its ability to achieve sustainable growth, strong confidence in ADX-listed companies, and improved accessibility.

Regarding 2026, Al Nuaimi said listing expectations in the first quarter are usually lower because companies are busy closing their financial statements, but he expected a new wave of listings to begin with the start of the second quarter.

He added that the expected listings include new companies and a variety of investment funds, noting that the market is working to expand its range of products to meet the needs of different investor segments.