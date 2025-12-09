PHOTO
Major stock markets in the Gulf were muted in early trade on Tuesday, pressured by weaker oil prices and caution over the Federal Reserve's policy outlook ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate cut this week.
Recent data showed that the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, met expectations, while consumer sentiment improved in December.
In November, private payrolls saw their steepest decline in more than two-and-a-half years, but jobless claims for the week ended November 28 fell to their lowest level in three years.
According to CME's FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in an 89% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the Fed's December 9–10 meeting.
Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged down, extending losses from the 2% drop on Monday, with markets keeping a close eye on peace talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine, concerns about ample supply and a looming decision on U.S. interest rates.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.7% rise in Al Rajhi Bank.
Elsewhere, Consolidated Grunenfelder Saady Holding Co began trading 3% higher at 10.30 riyals per share in its market debut.
Dubai's main share index eased 0.1%. In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%.
The Qatari benchmark was up 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank gaining 1.1%.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)