Sohar Port and Freezone will see the opening of a modern sugar refinery on Monday. The unit will add momentum to investments in the area and boost the food security sector in the Sultanate of Oman. The plant will also boost the resilience of supply chains and contribute to economic diversification in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The project, located in the vicinity of Sohar Port, has an investment value of more than RO 150 million. It successfully passed the trial operation phase and met Category 2 standards according to European specifications, ahead of transition to the commercial operation stage by January 2026. The unit has a production capacity of one million tonnes a year and also boasts an extensive storage infrastructure that accommodates 500,000 tonnes of raw sugar and 70,000 tonnes of refined sugar.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).