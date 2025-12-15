Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate fell moderately to 1.9% ‍in November ‍from 2.2% October, according to government ​data on Monday.

Inflation based on the consumer price ⁠index has hovered around 2.1% to 2.3% for most ⁠of the ‌year, propped up by rising housing prices.

Housing rental prices rose 5.4%, while passenger ⁠transport prices increased 6.4%, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics.

To tackle the rise in rents, Saudi Arabia's real estate authority ⁠in September laid ​out new rules that included a five-year suspension of annual rental ‍increases for residential and commercial properties located within Riyadh's ​urban boundaries.

Earlier this year, the government approved a Real Estate Ownership and Investment Law, which will ease property purchases by foreigners when it takes effect next year.

The kingdom is in the process of building several massive new developments around Riyadh as part of its Vision 2030 programme to ⁠boost both tourism and ‌the private sector in a bid to diversify the economy from oil.

On a month-on-month ‌basis, November's ⁠CPI increased a marginally 0.1%.

