RIYADH — The annual inflation rate or Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Saudi Arabia remained stable at 1.9 percent in November 2025 compared to the same month last year.

The index also remained relatively stable on a monthly basis, rising 0.1 percent from October 2025, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT). This increase was driven by higher prices for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, as well as an increase in actual rental prices for housing. Food and beverage prices decreased by 0.2 percent month-on-month, while prices for health, recreation, sports, and culture, and insurance and financial services both fell by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

The inflation on a year-on-year basis was driven primarily by a 4.3 percent rise in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices, along with a 1.3 percent increase in food and beverage prices and a 1.5 percent increase in transportation costs. Residential rents were the most influential factor in inflation, with actual housing rents rising by 5.4 percent in November 2025 compared to November 2024.

Regarding other categories, prices for personal care, social protection, and other goods and services increased by 6.6 percent, influenced by a 19.9 percent rise in the prices of other personal effects. Prices for jewelry and watches also rose by 21.6 percent. Insurance and financial services prices increased by 5.1 percent, while recreation, sports, and culture prices rose by 1.3 percent driven by a 2.1 percent increase in holiday package prices.

Prices for furniture, household appliances, and routine home maintenance decreased by 3.3 percent, while prices for restaurants and accommodation services declined by 0.5 percent, primarily due to a 2.3 percent drop in accommodation prices.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) recorded an annual increase of 2.3 percent in November 2025 compared to the same month in 2024. The index registered a month-on-month decline of 0.3 percent compared to October 2025.

The CPI reflects changes in prices paid by consumers for a fixed basket of 582 items, while the WPI reflects movements in the prices of goods at the pre-retail stage for a fixed basket of 343 items.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).