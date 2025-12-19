PHOTO
HELSINKI - The outlook for growth and inflation in the euro area remains highly uncertain due to trade wars and geopolitical tensions, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Friday.
"Despite recent positive growth surprises, the geopolitical situation and the ongoing trade war may still bring negative surprises for the eurozone," Rehn told reporters in Helsinki.
The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro kept its policy rates steady on Thursday and revised upwards some of its growth and inflation projections.
(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Jagoda Darlak and Terje Solsvik)