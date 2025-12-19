HELSINKI - The ​outlook for growth and inflation ⁠in the euro area ⁠remains highly uncertain ‌due to trade wars and geopolitical tensions, ⁠European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Friday.

"Despite recent positive ⁠growth surprises, ​the geopolitical situation and the ongoing trade ‍war may still bring ​negative surprises for the eurozone," Rehn told reporters in Helsinki.

The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro kept its policy rates steady on Thursday and ⁠revised upwards ‌some of its growth and inflation projections.

(Reporting ‌by ⁠Essi Lehto, editing by Jagoda ⁠Darlak and Terje Solsvik)