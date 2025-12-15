Arab Finance: Prices of key food commodities in Egypt showed mixed movements on a daily, monthly, and annual basis, according to data released on Sunday by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

White poultry prices stood at EGP 70.9 per kg, unchanged on the day, but down 5.9% month on month and 16.1% compared with a year earlier.

In contrast, the price of beef (kandouz) rose to EGP 403.5 per kg, marking a daily increase of 2.8%, despite a 1.3% monthly decline. On an annual basis, beef prices were up 3%.

Tilapia fish prices climbed to EGP 90 per kg, up 5.2% on the day. The price fell 1.9% month on month but increased 8.2% year on year (YoY).

Packaged milk was priced at EGP 43.7 per liter, up 2% daily, while down 1% on a monthly basis and up 1.6% from a year earlier.

A carton of white eggs fell to EGP 145.7, declining 0.9% day on day, 3.5% month on month (MoM), and 9.6% YoY.

The data reflects continued volatility in local food prices, driven by supply and demand dynamics and production costs.