Tunis - President Kais Saied met on Wednesday at Carthage Palace Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the meeting addressed the main pillars of the 2026–2030 Development Plan. The initial orientations to be adopted were outlined after nearly 3,671 meetings were held at the local, regional, and district levels.

These consultations showed that among citizens’ top concerns are tackling administrative complexity, upgrading educational institutions, improving the pace of implementation of local projects, controlling urban sprawl, curbing informal construction, reducing unemployment, supporting project initiators and entrepreneurs, improving road and rural track infrastructure and developing local services and facilities.

The President of the Republic instructed that the final consolidated report be prepared as quickly as possible, noting in this regard that, through the approach adopted, it is the Tunisian people who have defined what has come to be called the development model, about which many have asked and continue to ask, while the answer is known. The people’s expectations are also known and must be fulfilled, with all obstacles overcome to bring them into reality.

The Head of State also reaffirmed that it is not only necessary to develop legislation, but that those responsible for implementing it must believe in their role and mission, and strive sincerely, selflessly, and with integrity to carry out their national duty.

These qualities and virtues are found among young people who have no calculations other than giving without limits, he said.

He further stated that nations have appointments with history and that the promise will not be broken nor the covenant violated.

This, moreover, is the course of history shaped by the iron will of the people. "Let the fickle skeptics review each day a page from the history of our dear homeland; they will find the answer and they have the same answer every day. Tunisia will be an example of justice, freedom, and national dignity, he concluded.

