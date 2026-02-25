The Ministry of Finance signed a cooperation protocol with the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) to strengthen collaboration and make greater use of the center’s research, data, and technological capabilities, as per a statement.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk said the coming phase will see a broader partnership with the IDSC to support economic and financial policies, simplify procedures, improve public services, and strengthen communication with citizens and investors.

He noted that the ministry aims to rely on the center’s research expertise to analyze and measure the real-world impact of its initiatives, with a focus on improving tax, customs, and real estate services.

The minister also added that the ministry is keen to use technological tools to develop and facilitate digital services for citizens and the business community.

Moreover, he stated that efforts will also focus on enhancing community engagement through clearer communication, follow-up, and evaluation to support continuous improvement.

Kouchouk said the cooperation with the IDSC is based on a coherent vision aimed at positively influencing the economic and financial situation and stimulating investment.

