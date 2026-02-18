Arab Finance: Egypt’s financial inclusion rate rose to 77.6% by the end of 2025, according to data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The increase represents 54.7 million citizens aged 15 and above owning active financial accounts, out of a total 70.5 million people in that age group. This reflects a growth rate of 219% between 2016 and 2025.

Active accounts include bank accounts, Egypt Post accounts, mobile wallets, and prepaid cards.

The rise underscores the success of the CBE’s Financial Inclusion Strategy (2022–2025), which aimed to broaden access to formal financial services and support sustainable economic growth.

Developed in coordination with relevant ministries and authorities, the strategy drew on demand-side surveys of individuals and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) conducted in 2020 in cooperation with the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Moreover, indicators from the CBE’s Financial Inclusion Datahub showed women’s financial inclusion rate up to 71.4% by the end of 2025 from 19.1% in 2016, marking a growth of 316% over the period.

Among youth aged 15 to 35, the rate rose to 56.8% in 2025 from 36.3% in 2020, an increase of 79%.

The CBE attributed the progress to targeted programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the economic empowerment of women and youth and integrating underserved groups into the formal financial system.

Building on these gains, Egypt is developing a Second Financial Inclusion Strategy for 2026–2030.

The new strategy is being prepared in coordination with several ministries, including Planning and Economic Development, Finance, Communications and Information Technology, Agriculture, Social Solidarity, Justice, Education, Higher Education, Supply and Internal Trade, Youth and Sports, and Investment and Foreign Trade.

It is also being developed in cooperation with the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), Egypt Post, the National Council for Women, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), and the Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA).

The strategy draws on a new financial services demand-side survey currently being conducted with CAPMAS, with technical assistance from the World Bank Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The survey aims to assess usage of financial services and identify barriers to accessing them, providing evidence-based policies.

Priorities under the upcoming strategy include expanding the use of digital financial services and innovation, promoting sustainable finance to support the transition to a green economy, and enhancing financial literacy.

It also seeks to strengthen consumer protection, support the growth of SMEs and entrepreneurs, reinforce public-private partnerships, and advance financial and technological infrastructure.

The CBE said the progress achieved under the first strategy reflects Egypt’s commitment to financial inclusion as a pillar of economic and social development, with broader coordination planned to meet the goals of the second phase.