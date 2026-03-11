Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid held a meeting with officials from sugar production companies in Egypt to discuss the current market situation, according to a statement.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance the balance between local production and consumption demands as well as import and export mechanisms using trade policy tools.

This comes within the ministry’s strategy to ensure the availability of supply chains and enable companies to achieve their objectives through a balanced trade policy.

Farid emphasized that the government places significant attention on the value chain of strategic commodities, especially sugar.

He affirmed the need for continuous coordination with the private sector to expand production in the markets.

Meanwhile, the ministry is committed to studying cost economics in the food industry sector to ensure the sustainability of production entities.

Officials reviewed the changes in actual production costs affected by current pressures.

They also addressed regulations governing the trading and distribution of sugar in the local market to ensure the availability of the goods in adequate quantities and achieve a balance between production and consumption.

