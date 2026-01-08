Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed a contract with the Turkish company AS Tekstil Etiket Sanayi Anonim Sirketi to establish a new factory in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, according to a statement.

Located on an area of 3,000 square meters, the facility will be developed with an investment worth $4.1 million (193 million), offering around 300 direct job opportunities upon full operation.

The project aims to produce labels and materials for textile products, with an annual production capacity of approximately 60 million pieces. This will serve the spinning, weaving, and ready-made garment industries.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the Chairman of SCZONE, stated that the project represents a qualitative leap in the industries that support the textile sector, as it contributes to supporting factories operating in the region.

It will also strengthen the value chain in the clothing and textile sector, while enhancing local added value.

The chairman affirmed the authority’s interest in attracting investments that serve labor-intensive export industries.

The total number of contracted projects in Qantara West Industrial Zone reached 51, covering an area of nearly 3.467 million square meters. These projects have combined investments of around $1.356 billion, providing 70,665 direct jobs.

During the period from July to November 2025, SCZONE achieved 55% year-over-year (YoY) higher revenues, reaching EGP 6.25 billion compared to EGP 4 billion.