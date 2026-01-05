Arab Finance: The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, represented by the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector, issued around 1,165 operating licenses for livestock and poultry production projects in December 2025, according to a statement.

The licenses included renewals and approvals for all activities and projects related to livestock, feed, and poultry, as well as milk collection centers.

Minister of Agriculture Alaa Farouk made the announcement based on a report from Tarek Soliman, Head of the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector, regarding the sector's key activities in December.

Soliman highlighted that among these licenses, 312 permits were issued last December for small-scale livestock breeders to operate, with adherence to all biosecurity regulations and requirements in coordination with the General Authority for Veterinary Services.

He also noted that the ministry approved 654 registrations for feed mixtures, additives, and concentrates, including 415 local products and 239 imported ones.

This is in addition to the issuance of 91 technical approvals for establishing new livestock and poultry projects, he added.