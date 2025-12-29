Egypt’s food industries sector recorded its strongest performance to date during the first eleven months of 2025, with export revenues exceeding $6.339bn, up from around $5.632bn in the same period of 2024, according to the Food Export Council (FEC).

The increase of $707m represents year-on-year growth of 13%.

In a statement, the Council said the performance confirms the sector’s position as a key pillar of Egypt’s non-oil exports, accounting for approximately 14% of total non-petroleum exports and ranking third among the country’s largest exporting sectors.

Resilience despite global economic headwinds

Mahmoud Bazan, chairperson of the Food Export Council, said the positive indicators recorded through the end of November 2025 reflect the effectiveness of state policies aimed at supporting production and boosting exports. He added that the sector has demonstrated a strong capacity to maintain sustainable growth despite continued global economic uncertainty.

Bazan noted that the consistent achievement of record export levels signals a qualitative shift in the structure of Egypt’s food exports, supported by wider product diversification, higher value-added manufacturing and the expansion of export destinations.

Stronger presence in advanced markets

The FEC chairperson highlighted notable growth in exports to the United States and the European Union, among the world’s most tightly regulated food markets in terms of safety and technical standards.

He said the sustained expansion in these markets provides clear evidence of improvements across Egypt’s food manufacturing system, including higher production efficiency and full compliance with US and European regulatory requirements. This progress, he added, has strengthened confidence among international importers in the quality and safety of Egyptian food products.

Bazan also stressed that the sector’s performance is contributing to increased foreign currency inflows and supporting the balance of payments, reflecting effective coordination between regulatory authorities, technical support bodies and export institutions.

Targets for full-year 2025

According to Bazan, the food industries sector is targeting exports of around $6.8bn by the end of 2025, representing an increase of no less than $700m compared with 2024 and a growth rate of approximately 12%.

He said this outlook is supported by strong performance in the final quarter of the year and growing global demand for Egyptian food products certified under an integrated national regulatory framework.

Key export destinations

Data released by the Food Export Council show that Arab countries remained the largest importing markets for Egyptian food products between January and November 2025, with imports valued at $3.127bn, representing 49% of total exports. This marked growth of 4%, or an increase of $130m, compared with the same period last year.

The European Union ranked second, with exports totalling $1.263bn, accounting for 20% of total exports, and recording growth of 15%, equivalent to an increase of $168m. Exports to non-Arab African markets reached $469m, representing 8% of total exports, with performance broadly unchanged year on year.

Exports to the United States recorded particularly strong growth, reaching $402m, an increase of 35%, or $105m. Meanwhile, exports to the rest of the world amounted to $1.077bn, posting robust growth of 40%, or $307m.

Commodity performance

Analysis of the commodity structure of food industry exports during the period shows continued strong performance across a wide range of products, reflecting the diversity of Egypt’s production base and rising demand for higher value-added food products.

Frozen strawberries led export growth, with shipments valued at $672m, compared with around $370m a year earlier, marking record growth of 81% and an increase of $302m, driven by rising demand in European and US markets.

Cola concentrate ranked second, with exports reaching $533m, recording growth of 5%, reflecting stable global demand and Egypt’s role as a key manufacturing hub.

Edible oils achieved strong growth, with exports rising to $405m, compared with around $285m in the previous year, posting growth of 42% and an increase of $119m, supported by stronger regional demand and expanded production capacity.

By contrast, sugar exports declined to $353m, down 6%, or $24m, reflecting global price volatility and shifting demand patterns. Preparations based on cereals and biscuits recorded exports of $340m, up 42%, or $100m, driven by rising demand in Arab and African markets for processed food products.

Flour and milling products fell to around $304m, recording a decline of 32%, or $145m, due to changes in import policies and weaker demand in some key markets. Frozen vegetables remained relatively stable at $240m, with growth of 1%, while frozen potatoes achieved growth of 16%, also reaching $240m, supported by increased demand from global retail and foodservice sectors.

Exports of prepared animal food products rose sharply to $231m, recording growth of 51%, as demand expanded in African and Asian markets. Chocolate exports reached $232m, up 45%, driven by stronger demand in Arab and African markets, while juice exports declined to $209m, down 21%, amid intensifying competition in several destinations.

Overall, the main food commodities accounted for around 89% of total Egyptian food industry exports during the first eleven months of 2025, with a combined value of $5.653bn out of total exports of $6.339bn, underscoring the sector’s strong export concentration and growing international footprint.

