The Emirati nationals topped the 3.15 million inbound visitors to the Sultanate in the ten months of 2025.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), 933,415 Emiratis, 534,612 Indians, 105,342 Yemenis, 104,895 Saudis, and 83,122 Germans visited the Sultanate during this period.

The top five nationalities among outbound from the Sultanate of Oman during these 10 months include Omanis (4,937,219), Indians (761,922), Pakistanis (486,466), Bangladeshis (232,634), and Egyptians (112,080).

The three to five-star hotels showed an occupancy of 53.6 percent with 1,895,159 guests spending 2,892,481 nights.

Hotels in Oman employed over 11,022 people, including 3,683 Omanis.

Hotels in Muscat had an occupancy rate of 70.2 percent, Dhofar 40.2 percent, North al Sharqiyah 82.8 percent, and North al Batinah 73.2 percent, among others.

