Egypt - M.O. Group has unveiled an ambitious expansion strategy for 2026, aiming to double its export value to $12m, increase production capacity by 50%, and expand its international presence from 45 to 80 countries. The plan also includes entering new product segments, such as biscuits and chocolate, and preparing for a potential IPO in the second half of 2026.

Hamdy Elabrak, Chairperson of M.O. Group, said the company intends to raise the share of exports in total production to 80%, up from the current 40%, with a focus on markets in Europe, the Americas, and Latin America. He highlighted Egypt’s strategic location as a hub for international trade, noting that the company’s competitive pricing and product quality give it an advantage over competitors from China and other Asian markets.

As part of the expansion, M.O. Group is investing over $10m in new production lines for biscuits and chocolate, aiming to reach a production capacity of 20 tons per day by mid-2026. All machinery for the new lines will be of European origin, supporting the company’s goal of increasing total business volume and sales by 50%.

Hassan Hefnawy, CEO of M.O. Group, said the company currently holds more than 18% of the Egyptian dry confectionery market and expects domestic sales to grow by at least 50% next year. The company also plans to introduce new products to expand its local and international customer base.

Elabrak added that M.O. Group is preparing for an IPO, which will involve offering 10% to 20% of its shares. The move follows the company’s transition from a partnership structure to a joint-stock company and is expected in the second half of 2026.

M.O. Group’s strategy combines enhanced production capabilities, market diversification, and increased domestic and international presence, reinforcing its position in the global confectionery sector.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

