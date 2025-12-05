Cairo - The net profits after tax of Wadi Kom Ombo for Land Reclamation Company reached EGP 1.71 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, marking a year-on-year (YoY) drop from EGP 15.52 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.31 in Q1-25/26 from EGP 2.77 in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to the financial statements.

Meanwhile, the continuing operating revenues totaled EGP 11.15 million in the July-September 2025 period, which signaled an annual plunge from EGP 23.90 million.

The EGX-listed company posted EGP 772.28 million in total assets as of 30 September 2025, which came lower than EGP 776.71 million as of 30 June 2024.

