Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, as the EGX30 index added 0.21% to 41,508.31 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, gained 0.03% to 4,445.8 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV inched down by 0.19% to 4,605.51 points.

The EGX100 index rose by 0.76% to 13,089.94 points.

Also, the EGX70 index closed the trading session up by 0.57% at 17,281.55 points.

A total of 2.836 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.524 billion over 137,443 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 2.958 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 93.94% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.82% and 1.24%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 82.23% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 17.76%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 85.302 million and EGP 36.509 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 121.811 million.