Arab Finance: Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services (KRDI) posted a 46.63% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in the nine months ended on September 30th of 2025, the company’s financial indicators showed.

Net profits amounted to EGP 56.335 million in the nine-month period, up from EGP 38.421 million during the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, revenues surged to EGP 339.696 million from EGP 301.591 million.

For the standalone business, the firm generated EGP 48.631 million in net profits after tax in the nine-month period, up from EGP 24.394 million in the same period last year.

Al Khair River is an EGX-listed company since December 29th, 2021, that operates in a number of major sectors, including land reclamation, provision of equipment and facilities to lands, and planting reclaimed lands using modern irrigation methods, in addition to livestock and poultry farming.

